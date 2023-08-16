Open Menu

LSMI Output Goes Slightly Up In June

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in the country went up slightly by 0.98 per cent during June 2023 as compared to the previous month of (May), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The provisional quantum indices of LSMI for June 2023, with the base year 2015-16, have been developed based on the latest data supplied by the source agencies including the Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC), Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Commerce and Provincial Bureaus of Statistics.

On a year-on-year basis, the LSMI output decreased by 14.96% when compared with the industrial output of June 2022, according to PBS data.

Overall Large-Scale Manufacturing Sector has shown a decline of 10.

26% during July-June 2022-23 when compared with the same period of last year.

The main sectors that contributed to negative growth included food (-1.14), tobacco (-0.65), textile (-3.65) garments (2.79), petroleum products (-0.89), chemicals (-0.52), pharmaceuticals (-1.85), cement (-0.86), iron & steel products (-0.24), electrical equipment (-0.54) and automobiles (-2.21).

The production in July-June 2022-23 as compared to July-June 2021-22 has increased in wearing apparel, furniture and other manufacturing (football) while it decreased in food, tobacco, textile, coke & petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, non-metallic mineral products, machinery and equipment, automobiles and other transport equipment, PBS reported.

