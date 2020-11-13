UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LSMI Output Grows 7.65% In July, 4.81% In Q1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 11:00 AM

LSMI output grows 7.65% in July, 4.81% in Q1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) production grew by 7.65 percent on year-on-year basis during the month of September 2020 as compared to the corresponding month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Tuesday.

LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) was recorded at 138.03 points during September 2020 against 128.22 points during September 2019, showing positive growth of 7.65 percent, according to the latest PBS data.

During the first quarter (Q1) of the current fiscal year, the overall production increased by 4.81 percent compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

The industrial production during July-September (2020-21) was recorded at 133.02 points against the output of 126.92 points during July-September (2019-20).

The highest increase of 2.98 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by the Ministry of Industries, followed by 1.66 percent increase in indices monitored by the Provincial Board of Statistics and 0.17 percent increase in the products monitored by the Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC) Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the industrial growth witnessed increase of 10.

09 percent in September 2020 when compared with the indices of July 2020, the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, the major sectors that showed positive growth during September 2020 included textile (2.08%) food, beverages and tobacco (12.99%), coke and petroleum products (2.75%), pharmaceuticals (13.41 %), chemicals (8.02%), non-metallic mineral products (22.17%), fertilizers (2.03%), paper and board (10.35%) and rubber products (8.24%).

On the other hand, the LSM industries that witnessed negative growth, included automobile (5.74%), iron and steel products (8.06%), electronics (20.75%), leather products (44.70%), engineering products (37.15%) and wood products (69.72%).

It is pertinent to mention here that the provisional QIM is being computed on the basis of the latest production data received from sources, including Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC), Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) and Provincial Bureaus of Statistics (PBoS).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Oil July September 2019 2020 Textile From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 13, 2020 in Pakistan

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Coalition destroys bomb-laden UAV launched by terr ..

11 hours ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

11 hours ago

Armenian Foreign Minister Discussed Karabakh by Ph ..

11 hours ago

Russia Awaits Official US Election Results Before ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.