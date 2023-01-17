LSMI output increases by 3.55% in November 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The output of the Large-Scale Manufacturing Industry (LSMI) increased by 3.55 percent in November 2022 as compared to the production of the previous month of the same year.

According to the provisional quantum indices of LSMI for November 2022 released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), on a month-on-month basis (MoM), the LSMI index went up from 108.45 points in October 2022 to 112.30 points in November 2022.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the production of Large-Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) witnessed negative growth of 5.49 percent, the LSMI index went down from 118.81 points in November 2021 to 112.30 points in November 2022.

Overall the Large-Scale Manufacturing Sector has shown a decline of 3.58% during July-November (2022-23) as compared with the same period of last year. The LSMI during the first five months of the current fiscal year was recorded at 111.41 points as compared to 115.55 points during July-November (2021-22).

The provisional quantum indices of Large-Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for November 2022 with the base year 2015-16 have been developed on the basis of the latest data supplied by the source agencies including the Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Commerce and Provincial Bureaus of Statistics.

During the period from July-November, 2022 the sectors showing growth included wearing apparel 4.46 %, leather products 0.06 %, electrical equipment 0.04 percent, furniture 1.53% while other manufacturing grew by 0.17.

Meanwhile, the sectors showing a decline during the period under review included food 1.022%, beverages 0.26%, tobacco 0.57%, textile 2.47% wood products 0.05, paper and board 0.07%, coke and petroleum products 1.02%, chemicals 0.06%, pharmaceuticals 1.34%, rubber products 0.02%, no metallic mineral products 0.95%, iron and steel products 0.04%, fabricated metal 0.09%, wood products 0.05%, machinery and equipment 0.24%, automobiles and other transport equipment 1.27 and 0.36 % respectively.