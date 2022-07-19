UrduPoint.com

LSMI Production Increases 7.1 Pc In Last 11 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2022 | 02:20 PM

LSMI production increases 7.1 pc in last 11 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The overall output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) during 11 months of fiscal year 2021-22 witnessed about 7.1 percent growth as compared to the production of the corresponding period last year.

The LSMI output increased by 9.9 percent during the month of May, 2022 as compared to the same month of last year, meanwhile, it grew by 0.04 percent as compared with April 2022, according to the the provisional quantum indices of LSMI released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The data was compiled for May 2022 with base year 2005-06, on the basis of latest figures supplied by the source agencies, it added.

During the period from July-May, 2021-22, the output of industries including textile increased by 2 percent, food, beverages and tobacco 15.

4 percent, coke and petroleum products 1.3 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Meanwhile, the pharmaceuticals production during the period under review grew by 13.3 percent, chemicals 9.3, automobiles 25.5 percent, whereas, output of iron and steel products increased by 21.7 percent.

The other LSMI which observed positive growth during the period under review included fertilizers by 2.7 percent, leather products 2.3 percent, paper, board 8.9 percent while wood 125 percent.

The sectors showing decline during July-May 2021-22 as compared to the corresponding period of last year included non-metallic mineral products 3.8 percent, electronics 7.6 percent, engineering products 5.7 percent, whereas the output of rubber products decreased by 17.3 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Same April May Textile From

Recent Stories

Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF prog ..

Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF program

37 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreig ..

PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreign funding case

44 minutes ago
 Rupee touches new low against US dollar

Rupee touches new low against US dollar

1 hour ago
 HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by ..

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by Euromoney

2 hours ago
 PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 July 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.