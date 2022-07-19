LSMI production increases 7.1 pc in last 11 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The overall output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) during 11 months of fiscal year 2021-22 witnessed about 7.1 percent growth as compared to the production of the corresponding period last year.

The LSMI output increased by 9.9 percent during the month of May, 2022 as compared to the same month of last year, meanwhile, it grew by 0.04 percent as compared with April 2022, according to the the provisional quantum indices of LSMI released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The data was compiled for May 2022 with base year 2005-06, on the basis of latest figures supplied by the source agencies, it added.

During the period from July-May, 2021-22, the output of industries including textile increased by 2 percent, food, beverages and tobacco 15.

4 percent, coke and petroleum products 1.3 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Meanwhile, the pharmaceuticals production during the period under review grew by 13.3 percent, chemicals 9.3, automobiles 25.5 percent, whereas, output of iron and steel products increased by 21.7 percent.

The other LSMI which observed positive growth during the period under review included fertilizers by 2.7 percent, leather products 2.3 percent, paper, board 8.9 percent while wood 125 percent.

The sectors showing decline during July-May 2021-22 as compared to the corresponding period of last year included non-metallic mineral products 3.8 percent, electronics 7.6 percent, engineering products 5.7 percent, whereas the output of rubber products decreased by 17.3 percent.