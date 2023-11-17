Open Menu

LSMI Production Surges By 0.68% In 1st Quarter Of FY 2022-23

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2023 | 03:10 PM

LSMI production surges by 0.68% in 1st quarter of FY 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in the country showed a growth of 0.68 per cent during the first quarter of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of year 2021-22, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for September 2023 with the base year 2015-16 have been developed on the basis of the latest data supplied by the source agencies.

On a year-on-year basis, the PBS posted in the LSMI sector output increased by 1.01 when compared with the industrial output of September 2022, according to PBS data.

The main contributors towards overall growth of 0.

68% are food (0.61), Tobacco (-0.71), Textile (-4.26) Garments (5.47), Petroleum Products (0.86), Chemicals (0.16), Pharmaceuticals (1.81), Cement (0.84), Iron & Steel Products (-0.11), Electrical Equipment (-0.47) and Automobiles (-1.45), Paper & board (-0.18) and Furniture (-2.09).

The production in July-September 2023-24 as compared to July-September 2022-23 has increased in Food, Beverages, Wearing apparel, Coke & Petroleum Products, Chemicals, Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, Non-Metallic Mineral Products, Machinery and Equipment and Other Manufacturing (Football) sectors, while it decreased in Tobacco, Textile, Iron & Steel Products, Electrical Equipment, Automobiles, Other Transport Equipment and Furniture areas.

More Stories From Business