LTO chief assures APTMA of expeditious resolution of tax issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Commissioner Large Taxpayer Office (LTO) Lahore Qaiser Iqbal on Tuesday assured members of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) of expeditious resolution of all tax issues, including refund claims.

In a zoom meeting with APTMA members here at APTMA House, he added the government was committed to facilitate trade and industry, and sanction all pending income tax and sales tax refunds in order to relieve the export oriented industry from liquidity crunch, especially in view of the post-Covid economic meltdown.

APTMA Punjab Chairman Abdul Rahim Nasir also addressed the session and presented demands of taxpayers to the chief commissioner.

The chief commissioner said the FBR accorded prime importance to resolution of all tax matters of exporters and believed in speedy refund of taxes paid on inputs used in exported goods. In its resolve to expeditiously pay refunds FASTER Plus had been recently launched by the FBR. The FASTER Plus is processing refunds in 42-72 hours and refund process had been improved with accelerated disposal of refunds.

He pointed out that the FASTER Plus was efficiently processing the refunds electronically without human involvement. Claims which require any detailed verifications would also be processed on a fast track, he added.

The chief commissioner said that a dedicated cell would be set up soon for processing of all deferred cases with the direction to ensure that no deferred claim remained pending indefinitely.

He also assured that the issues relating to WHT on electricity bills of the APTMA members and extension of the benefit of Clause 66, Part IV of the Second schedule to Income Ordinance would be resolved in consultation with the Lesco.

He said issuance of exemption certificates would also be expedited to avoid undue delays, if any, faced by member mills of the APTMA Punjab.

He agreed that undue inclusion of all buyers and suppliers of the suspected units in investigations on detection of any case of tax fraud was fraught with risks of causing harassment to genuine tax payers. He said arrangements were being made to stop summoning of all registered persons especially in those cases where buying or selling was done after confirmation of being on ATL of FBR and duly complying with the procedures and requirements of Sales Tax law. He appreciated the suggestion that APTMA may be associated for assisting Tax Office in a meaningful inquiry in all such matters. He said the FBR was also working to develop a new software which would eliminate flying / bogus invoices.

He said that LTO was playing its due role in policy making by communicating the matters and issues related to exporters by sending to the board for implementation thereof.

Responding to the issue of calling huge documents in the notices issued by the Tax Office, he was of the view that only those documents which were not available in the online system like stock and proof of payment etc should be only called.

Abdul Rahim Nasir, Chairman, APTMA Punjab expressed his deep gratitude to the chief commissioner LTO, Lahore, and his team for their assurance of early resolution of tax related issues of the industry. He hoped that such interactions would continue in future as well in the larger interest of the country's exports, employment and investment.