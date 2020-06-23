LTUs, CRTOs, RTOs to remain open for extended hours on June 29, 30

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Monday issued instructions to all the LTUs, CRTOs, RTOs to remain open and observe extended working hours till 09:00 pm on June 29 and till 11:00 pm on Tuesday June 30 to facilitate the taxpayers' in payment of duties and taxes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ):Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Monday issued instructions to all the LTUs, CRTOs, RTOs to remain open and observe extended working hours till 09:00 pm on June 29 and till 11:00 pm on Tuesday June 30 to facilitate the taxpayers' in payment of duties and taxes.

The FBR has further instructed the Chief Commissioners (IR) to liaise with the State Bank of Pakistan and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan to ensure transfer of tax collection by these branches on June 30, to the respective branches of State Bank of Pakistan on the same date and to account the same towards collection for the month of June, 2020, said a press release.