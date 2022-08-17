Lucky Cement awarded environment excellence award 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Lucky Cement Limited (LUCK) won the Environment Excellence Award at the 19th Annual Environment Excellence Awards 2022, organized by The National Forum of Environment and Health (NFEH).

Lucky Cement received the award in recognition to its commitment towards sustainable development and contribution towards protecting the overall environment for a greener Pakistan. Instituted seventeen years ago, The Annual Environment Excellence Awards are the benchmark for environmental standards in Pakistan, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Operating Officer, Lucky Cement Limited Amin Ganny, said, "We at Lucky Cement believe in environment-friendly practices and are committed towards conserving the environment." He further added that "Implementation of sustainability into our core business operations has always been one of our main objectives. We follow a comprehensive Environmental Management and Monitoring Plan.

The management strongly believes in preserving the ecosystem through the management of gaseous emissions, particulate matter, noise levels, effluents (sewage) and solid waste." Sustainable development forms a significant part of Lucky Cement's business strategies and is one of the key factors that have led the company towards progress and growth. Lucky Cement also holds the prestigious ISO 14001 certification for environmental management, ISO 9001 certificate for its quality management system, and OHSAS 18001 for its occupational health and safety.

The National Forum for Environment & Health was established in 1999 and is a non-profit organization with the aim to facilitate and promote environmental, healthcare, and educational awareness amongst the masses.

The NFEH is an accredited NGO with United Nation Environment Program (UNEP) and its activities have been appreciated & supported by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Governor of Punjab, Federal and Provincial Ministries of Environment.