UrduPoint.com

Lucky Cement Awarded Environment Excellence Award 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Lucky Cement awarded environment excellence award 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Lucky Cement Limited (LUCK) won the Environment Excellence Award at the 19th Annual Environment Excellence Awards 2022, organized by The National Forum of Environment and Health (NFEH).

Lucky Cement received the award in recognition to its commitment towards sustainable development and contribution towards protecting the overall environment for a greener Pakistan. Instituted seventeen years ago, The Annual Environment Excellence Awards are the benchmark for environmental standards in Pakistan, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Operating Officer, Lucky Cement Limited Amin Ganny, said, "We at Lucky Cement believe in environment-friendly practices and are committed towards conserving the environment." He further added that "Implementation of sustainability into our core business operations has always been one of our main objectives. We follow a comprehensive Environmental Management and Monitoring Plan.

The management strongly believes in preserving the ecosystem through the management of gaseous emissions, particulate matter, noise levels, effluents (sewage) and solid waste." Sustainable development forms a significant part of Lucky Cement's business strategies and is one of the key factors that have led the company towards progress and growth. Lucky Cement also holds the prestigious ISO 14001 certification for environmental management, ISO 9001 certificate for its quality management system, and OHSAS 18001 for its occupational health and safety.

The National Forum for Environment & Health was established in 1999 and is a non-profit organization with the aim to facilitate and promote environmental, healthcare, and educational awareness amongst the masses.

The NFEH is an accredited NGO with United Nation Environment Program (UNEP) and its activities have been appreciated & supported by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Governor of Punjab, Federal and Provincial Ministries of Environment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Governor Business Punjab Company Progress Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan's Home Season 2024-25: PSL set to go head ..

Pakistan's Home Season 2024-25: PSL set to go head-to-head with IPL in 2025

37 minutes ago
 Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Stoinis' gesture over Hasn ..

Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Stoinis' gesture over Hasnain's bowling action

3 hours ago
 Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b ..

Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b tranche

3 hours ago
 Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name ..

Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name on ECL

4 hours ago
 Refund of over Rs5b to Hajj pilgrims begins from t ..

Refund of over Rs5b to Hajj pilgrims begins from today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.