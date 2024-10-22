Lucky Cement Leading Way In Clean, Renewable Energy
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Lucky Cement Limited has completed the commissioning of its 28.8 MW captive wind power project at the Company's Karachi Plant.
This significant milestone makes Lucky Cement the first company in Pakistan to implement a hybrid renewable energy project of this magnitude, combining both wind and solar power, said a news release.
With the addition of this wind power plant, Lucky Cement's total power generation capacity for self-consumption from renewable sources now stands at an impressive 55%.
Lucky Cement already operates Pakistan’s largest solar captive plant, with a capacity of 42.8 MW, with a 5.
1 MW reflex energy storage solution at its Pezu Plant.
Noman Hassan, Executive Director of Lucky Cement, stated, "Sustainability and the transition to clean energy have been integral components of Lucky Cement's long-term strategy. The installation of the wind power plant reaffirms the company's commitment to energy conservation and the promotion of green energy resources. Besides environmental benefits, this investment is expected to generate substantial cost savings and reduce the country’s carbon footprint."
Lucky Cement continues to set industry standards, leading the way in sustainable practices and adopting new green technologies for its operations.
