UrduPoint.com

Lucky Cement Limited Announces 34 MW Solar Power Project

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Lucky Cement Limited announces 34 MW solar power project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Lucky Cement Limited and Reon Energy Thursday announced a 34 MW captive solar power project with a 5.589 MWh Reflex energy storage.

The project set to be installed at Lucky Cement's Pezu plant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will hold not only Pakistan's largest on-site captive solar plant but also the largest ever energy storage solution, says a press release here.

The 34 MW solar PV project is expected to produce approximately 48 GWh (Gigawatt hours) annually.

The output energy will be used on-site resulting in substantial savings for the company in cost of energy and will also cut around 29,569 Tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions annually.

Speaking of the project, Executive Director, Lucky Cement Limited Noman Hasan said "Lucky Cement Limited has always ensured to introduce and adopt the latest technologies in line with its vision of promoting sustainable business practices. This advancement will not only enhance our plant's efficiency but will also support in curtailing Carbon emissions." He further added "Considering the global environmental challenges, it is important to invest in such technologies, especially on the industrial level. Being an industry leader we understand our responsibility towards the environment and through such investments, we are committed to ensuring a sustainable future.

" Lucky Cement Limited becomes the third such company in Pakistan to install Reflex energy storage. This will improve the reliability of the power system by absorbing the variations of the Solar Plant and improve the overall generation efficiency by shutting down 20 MW of fossil fuel generation during the daytime whilst keeping the critical spinning reserve intact.

Furthermore, storage will build flexibility into the cement plant's power system, and allow quick response in case of any power faults enabling 24/7 operations.

Lucky Cement Limited's contribution to conservation falls into two categories: the efforts of the Company to preserve and enrich the environment in and around its areas of operation, and the philanthropic thrust of the Company, which supports society with the management of natural resources, community development, and livelihoods.

The Company has extensively invested in implementing projects that reduce energy consumption and address issues of environmental degradation. These projects not only bring production efficiencies but have significantly reduced carbon emissions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Company Industry Lucky Cement Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Tareen group gets centre stage as Punjab's politic ..

Tareen group gets centre stage as Punjab's political temperature goes up

25 minutes ago
 Abdul Qadir inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame pos ..

Abdul Qadir inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame posthumously

46 minutes ago
 Turkey Enjoys Secure Russian Gas Supply Due to Not ..

Turkey Enjoys Secure Russian Gas Supply Due to Not Joining Sanctions - Foreign M ..

48 minutes ago
 NEPRA notifies Rs3.27 increase in power tariff for ..

NEPRA notifies Rs3.27 increase in power tariff for Karachi

53 minutes ago
 Spring festival marathon race held in city

Spring festival marathon race held in city

58 minutes ago
 NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Feb

NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Feb

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.