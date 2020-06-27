UrduPoint.com
Lucky Draw Of Rs 15,000 To Be Held On July 02

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 11:49 PM

Lucky draw of Rs 15,000 to be held on July 02

Lucky draw for Rs.15,000 denomination will be held in state Bank of Pakistan Hyderabad on July 02

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ):Lucky draw for Rs.15,000 denomination will be held in state Bank of Pakistan Hyderabad on July 02.

Spokesman National savings center told APP that first prize of lucky draw will consist of one prize worth 3 crores, 2nd prize consist of two prizes worth one crore 3rd prize will carry 1696 prizes worth one lac 85,000. Spokesman further informed that this would be 83rd lucky draw of 15,000 denominations.

