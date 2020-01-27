Lucky draw of Rs 7500 prize bonds to be held on 3 February

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ):The Lucky draw of Rs. 7500 prize bond would be held on 3 February here at State Bank of Pakistan, Hyderabad.

Regional Director National Savings Hyderabad Abdul Gafoor Baloch, in a statement said that this would be the 81st draw of Rs.

7500 denomination prize bond.

He further said that first prize will be consist on one prize worth 50 million, 2nd prize will consist on 2 prizes each worth 15 million and 3rd prize carries 1696 prizes each of worth 3,12000 denomination.