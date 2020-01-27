UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lucky Draw Of Rs 7500 Prize Bonds To Be Held On 3 February

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:12 PM

Lucky draw of Rs 7500 prize bonds to be held on 3 February

The Lucky draw of Rs. 7500 prize bond would be held on 3 February here at State Bank of Pakistan, Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ):The Lucky draw of Rs. 7500 prize bond would be held on 3 February here at State Bank of Pakistan, Hyderabad.

Regional Director National Savings Hyderabad Abdul Gafoor Baloch, in a statement said that this would be the 81st draw of Rs.

7500 denomination prize bond.

He further said that first prize will be consist on one prize worth 50 million, 2nd prize will consist on 2 prizes each worth 15 million and 3rd prize carries 1696 prizes each of worth 3,12000 denomination.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Hyderabad February Prize Bond Million

Recent Stories

SBP asked to stop rubbing salt in the wound: Mian ..

2 minutes ago

Masood urges business community to invest in AJK

4 minutes ago

Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awa ..

21 minutes ago

PM accepts Sindh govt's plea for change of IGP

23 minutes ago

Seminar on “Raptor Conservation and Falconry as ..

24 minutes ago

Vice-Chancellor chairs departmental heads meeting, ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.