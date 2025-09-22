Lucky investments achieves Rs.100 bln AUMs in record time

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Lucky Investments Limited (“Lucky Investments”) has crossed Rs 100 billion (USD 350 million) in Assets Under Management (AUMs) in under six months of launch of its first fund in April 2025.

This remarkable achievement makes Lucky Investments the only AMC in Pakistan’s history that has achieved this landmark feat.

Since inception, the company has received overwhelming response from both institutional and retail investors across the country.

Commenting on this milestone, Mohammad Shoaib, CFA, CEO of Lucky Investments, said: "We are grateful to Allah (SWT) and to our valued investors for making this milestone possible. With their trust, we’ve reached Rs. 100 Billion AUMs — a milestone that aligns with our vision of becoming the premier choice for Shariah-compliant investments."

"This success reflects investors’ trust in our strong sponsors & brand equity, robust governance, and professional management team. We remain committed to delivering world-class, Riba-free investment solutions, anchored in service excellence, transparency, and trust," he added.

Within a short span of time, the Company has successfully launched four Shariah-compliant funds included, lucky Islamic Money Market Fund, lucky Islamic Income Fund, lucky Islamic Stock Fund and lucky Islamic Fixed Term Fund

With its newly acquired Voluntary Pension Scheme (VPS) license, Lucky Investments is poised to introduce VPS offerings soon, encouraging greater retail investor participation in retirement savings.

The companyy is also working with provincial and Federal governments to establish dedicated pension funds for government employees.

Lucky Investments Limited is a subsidiary of YB Pakistan Limited, marking the YB Group’s strategic entry into the Islamic capital markets on December 13, 2024—its first venture into financial services.

Led by Mohammad Shoaib, CFA—a pioneer of Pakistan’s Islamic asset management industry with over three decades of experience—thecompanyy is committed to delivering ethical, innovative, and sustainable Shariah-compliant investment solutions. Mufti Muhammad Hassaan Kaleem, a renowned Shariah scholar, serves as the Company’s Shariah Advisor.

Lucky Investments’ vision is to be the premier choice for Shariah-compliant investments, fostering sustainable growth with integrity, innovation, and investor trust.