Lufthansa Braces For 'challenging' Winter On 2 Bn Euro Loss

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 01:06 PM

German flag carrier Lufthansa on Thursday posted a third quarter net loss of 2.0 billion euros as it prepares for a "hard and challenging" winter amid lockdowns to curb the coronavirus pandemic

Frankfurt am Main, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :German flag carrier Lufthansa on Thursday posted a third quarter net loss of 2.0 billion Euros as it prepares for a "hard and challenging" winter amid lockdowns to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Europe's largest airline said it will fly a maximum of 25 percent of normal capacity from October to December and expects to burn through 350 million euros ($410.9 million) in cash a month.

"We are now at the beginning of a winter that will be hard and challenging for our industry," chief executive Carsten Spohr said in a statement.

After its revenues crashed in the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the airline was propped up in June by the German state which pumped in nine billion euros of liquidity for a 25 percent stake.

But the return of restrictions on movement in its home territory of Germany, alongside even stricter lockdowns in countries such as France and Britain, has "significantly worsened" the outlook for air travel, Lufthansa said.

CEO Spohr urged the introduction of "widespread rapid tests" for the virus, in order to reduce the need for lengthy quarantines which airlines say are deterring travellers.

The company remains on track, it said, to return to positive operating cash flow in 2021 -- but only if the "situation allows for an increase in capacity to around 50 percent of pre-crisis levels".

