Lufthansa Posts Record Annual Loss, Sees Long Recovery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 11:40 AM

Lufthansa posts record annual loss, sees long recovery

Frankfurt am Main, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :German flag carrier Lufthansa said Thursday it lost a record 6.7 billion Euros in 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic wiped out demand for travel and left flights grounded.

Underlining the long road to recovery, Europe's biggest airline said it expects capacity to reach only 40-50 percent of pre-pandemic levels this year.

Capacity would climb to 90 percent of 2019 level in "the middle of the decade".

hmn/ach

