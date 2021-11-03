Lufthansa records first quarterly operating profit since pandemic start

German national carrier Lufthansa reported on Wednesday its first quarterly profit since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, as restrictions were removed and demand for air travel rebounde

Frankfurt, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :German national carrier Lufthansa reported on Wednesday its first quarterly profit since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, as restrictions were removed and demand for air travel rebounded.

The airline group saw revenues almost double year on year in the third quarter and recorded a narrow 17 million euro ($20 million) profit on its preferred measure of operating profit (adjusted EBIT), having made a loss of 1.3 billion Euros in the same period last year.