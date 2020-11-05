UrduPoint.com
Lufthansa Reports 2 Billion Euro Loss In Third Quarter

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 11:40 AM

Lufthansa reports 2 billion euro loss in third quarter

Frankfurt am Main, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Germany's Lufthansa on Thursday posted a two billion euro loss in its third quarter as it prepares for a "hard and challenging winter" over lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Europe's largest airline said it will fly a maximum of 25 percent of normal capacity from October to December this year, as it expects to burn 350 million Euros ($411 million) a month.

"We are now at the beginning of a winter that will be hard and challenging for our industry," chief executive Carsten Spohr said.

