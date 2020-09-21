UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lufthansa To Slash More Jobs As It Loses 500 Mn Euros A Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 11:35 PM

Lufthansa to slash more jobs as it loses 500 mn euros a month

Lufthansa said Monday it will slash more jobs on top of 22,000 previously announced cuts, as well as put more planes out of service, because it is currently losing some 500 million euros ($590 million) a month

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Lufthansa said Monday it will slash more jobs on top of 22,000 previously announced cuts, as well as put more planes out of service, because it is currently losing some 500 million Euros ($590 million) a month.

With demand to be lower than expected through winter as the coronavirus pandemic continues to severely curtail travel, the airline said it has been forced to put its eight remaining A380s as well as 10 A340-600s into deep storage.

hmn/mfp/dl

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Top Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

1 hour ago

External construction for Austria Pavilion at Expo ..

2 hours ago

Uganda reopens borders after 6-month closure over ..

2 minutes ago

At least 13 dead, 25 feared trapped, in India buil ..

2 minutes ago

Minsk Invited IAEA Chief to Launch of Belarusian N ..

2 minutes ago

Resignation and anger greet new Madrid lockdown

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.