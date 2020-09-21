Lufthansa to slash more jobs as it loses 500 mn euros a month

(@FahadShabbir)

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Lufthansa said Monday it will slash more jobs on top of 22,000 previously announced cuts, as well as put more planes out of service, because it is currently losing some 500 million Euros ($590 million) a month.

With demand to be lower than expected through winter as the coronavirus pandemic continues to severely curtail travel, the airline said it has been forced to put its eight remaining A380s as well as 10 A340-600s into deep storage.

