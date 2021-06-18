Luganskgaz Reports Gas Pipeline Explosion in Luhansk, No Information About Victims

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) An explosion occurred at a gas pipeline in the center of Luhansk, which was followed by a fire, Luganskgaz state enterprise said on Friday without reporting any injuries and fatalities.

"On the night into June 18, 2021, an explosion happened at a medium-pressure gas pipeline with a 452mm diameter, resulting in heavy fire.

As a result of the incident, 20 residential buildings and 21 communal facilities were temporarily disconnected from natural gas supply," Luganskgaz said.

According to the company, the fire was extinguished as of 06:30 local time (03:30 GMT) and Luganskgaz immediately started repairs. After works at the facility are completed, gas supply is expected to be restored.

"Law enforcement officers are working at the scene of the incident, the cause of the explosion is being established," Luganskgaz said.