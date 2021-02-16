UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Approves Draft Agreement On Transshipment Of Oil Products In Russian Ports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 10:26 PM

Lukashenko Approves Draft Agreement on Transshipment of Oil Products in Russian Ports

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko approved a draft intergovernmental agreement with Russia on the transshipment of Belarusian oil products in Russian seaports for export, Lukashenko's office said on Tuesday.

"President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko approved a draft intergovernmental agreement with Russia on the organization of cooperation in the field of transportation and transshipment of oil products from Belarus intended for export to third countries through Russian seaports, as a basis for negotiations.

The head of state signed the corresponding decree on February 16," the statement says.

Lukashenko authorized the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the republic to negotiate a draft agreement and sign a document upon reaching an agreement within the approved draft.

The Russian government approved the draft agreement back in January. The Russian Transport Ministry was ready to sign the document on February 15.

