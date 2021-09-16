UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Believes West-China Competition Could Break International Relations System

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The intensifying competition between the West and China could break the system of international relations, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday, describing the EU Globally Connected Europe initiative as an alternative to China's Belt and Road.

"The escalation of competition between the West and China is an important factor contributing to breaking the system of international relations. To strengthen its influence in Asia, the European Union has put forward a new initiative A Globally Connected Europe, which is in fact an alternative to China's Belt and Road," Lukashenko told the ongoing summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, as quoted by the Belarusian state-run news agency Belta.

Along with economic measures, the EU policy provides for further promotion of "democracy and European values" to the East, Lukashenko noted,

"We have recently seen these values and democracy, Afghanistan is not the only example," Lukashenko added.

