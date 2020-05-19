Lukashenko Calls for EAEU Consensus on Pricing of Gas Transportation Through Common Market

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states should arrive at a consensus on the formation of prices for gas transportation in the common market, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states should arrive at a consensus on the formation of prices for gas transportation in the common market, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

"The issue of pricing of gas transporting services in the common EAEU market remains unsettled.

For several years already, we fail to agree upon a final mutually acceptable decision. Meanwhile, the problem becomes more and more pressing. We should arrive a a consensus, which we all need, today," Lukashenko said at a EAEU summit, as quoted by the Belta state news agency.

The EAEU, which is in force since January 1, 2015, is an international integrative economic alliance, uniting Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Belarus holds chairmanship over the EAEU this year.