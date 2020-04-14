UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Calls For More Flexible Gas Prices Within EAEU

Lukashenko Calls for More Flexible Gas Prices Within EAEU

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday said the gas price within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) should be more flexible and calculations should be more consumer-friendly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday said the gas price within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) should be more flexible and calculations should be more consumer-friendly.

According to the Belta new agency, Lukashenko is participating in the teleconference of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

The president said it was important for the participants to agree on actions in the energy markets in the current situation.

"First of all, this concerns prices and gas price calculations. Obviously, when the economy changes suddenly, the price should be more adaptable and the calculation mechanism should be more affordable for consumers," Lukashenko said.

