Lukashenko Discussed With Novak Over Phone Which Firms to Deliver Russian Oil to Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discussed over the phone with Russia Energy Minister Alexander Novak which companies would deliver Russian oil to Minsk , the Belarusian state-owned BelTA said on Tuesday.

According to the agency, Lukashenko held a meeting with the heads of Belarus' petrochemical industry earlier on Tuesday.

The Belarusian president also discussed with Novak concrete timetables for the deliveries.