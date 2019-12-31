Lukashenko Discussed With Novak Over Phone Which Firms to Deliver Russian Oil to Minsk

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 07:33 PM
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discussed over the phone with Russia Energy Minister Alexander Novak which companies would deliver Russian oil to Minsk, the Belarusian state-owned BelTA said on Tuesday
According to the agency, Lukashenko held a meeting with the heads of Belarus' petrochemical industry earlier on Tuesday.
The Belarusian president also discussed with Novak concrete timetables for the deliveries.