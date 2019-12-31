UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Discussed With Novak Over Phone Which Firms To Deliver Russian Oil To Minsk

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 07:33 PM

Lukashenko Discussed With Novak Over Phone Which Firms to Deliver Russian Oil to Minsk

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discussed over the phone with Russia Energy Minister Alexander Novak which companies would deliver Russian oil to Minsk, the Belarusian state-owned BelTA said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discussed over the phone with Russia Energy Minister Alexander Novak which companies would deliver Russian oil to Minsk, the Belarusian state-owned BelTA said on Tuesday.

According to the agency, Lukashenko held a meeting with the heads of Belarus' petrochemical industry earlier on Tuesday.

The Belarusian president also discussed with Novak concrete timetables for the deliveries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Minsk Belarus Industry

Recent Stories

PM Imran Khan asks govt committee to hear MQM lead ..

28 minutes ago

Interest free loans worth Rs 500 Million rolled ou ..

32 minutes ago

Nine profiteers held during December in Dera Ghazi ..

1 minute ago

10 medical stores cases referred to drug court

1 minute ago

Smoky Sydney kicks off New Year parties with firew ..

1 minute ago

Apprehended Pakistanis reach from Malaysia

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.