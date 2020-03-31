UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Does Not Exclude Holding Meeting Of EAEU Leaders In Form Of Video Conference

Lukashenko Does Not Exclude Holding Meeting of EAEU Leaders in Form of Video Conference

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko does not exclude a possibility of holding a meeting of Eurasian Economic Union leaders scheduled for May in form of video conference, the presidential press service said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko does not exclude a possibility of holding a meeting of Eurasian Economic Union leaders scheduled for May in form of video conference, the presidential press service said on Tuesday.

"In connection with the current state situation, the President of Belarus and the Prime Minister of Armenia discussed the possibility of a meeting of the EAEU heads of state to discuss the emerging economic challenges. The initiative to hold such a meeting was made by Alexander Lukashenko as the leader of the country chairing the Eurasian Economic Union, " the statement said.

Lukashenko proposed to hold such a meeting in a very narrow format. The "video conference with the participation of leaders" could be "an alternative of holding such a meeting," the statement added.

