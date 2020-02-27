UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Insists Agreement Reached With Putin On Compensation For Russia's Tax Maneuver

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 03:32 PM

Lukashenko Insists Agreement Reached With Putin on Compensation for Russia's Tax Maneuver

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday he had reached agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin on compensation that Minsk would receive for the decrease in oil tariffs, triggered by Russia's tax maneuver

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday he had reached agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin on compensation that Minsk would receive for the decrease in oil tariffs, triggered by Russia's tax maneuver.

"Hardly had we reached agreement with Putin that they would ... compensate the tariff decrease for example, if we received $1 billion last year and receive $700 million today, then Russia will compensate $300 million � that ministers provided their own interpretation of the two presidents' agreement," Lukashenko said at his meeting with a Eurasian Economic Commission official, as quoted by the Belta news agency.

"I'm now looking at the transcript of our conversation, and it says clearly that we have reached an agreement to receive compensation ... This means, we will remain financially at the previous year's level. But this does not happen. What kind of union do we have then?" Lukashenko added.

The Belarusian president said last week that the Russian leader had proposed, during their talks, a mechanism for offsetting Minsk's losses from the tax maneuver.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Minsk Vladimir Putin From Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

US envoy visits AJK's metropolis: Seeks early pea ..

9 minutes ago

FBR clarifies news about refunds, ST collection

9 minutes ago

Sporadic violence in Delhi as death toll rises to ..

6 minutes ago

HH Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed presides over Dubai ..

24 minutes ago

Air Traffic at Tripoli's Mitiga International Airp ..

6 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.