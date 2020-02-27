Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday he had reached agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin on compensation that Minsk would receive for the decrease in oil tariffs, triggered by Russia's tax maneuver

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday he had reached agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin on compensation that Minsk would receive for the decrease in oil tariffs, triggered by Russia's tax maneuver.

"Hardly had we reached agreement with Putin that they would ... compensate the tariff decrease for example, if we received $1 billion last year and receive $700 million today, then Russia will compensate $300 million � that ministers provided their own interpretation of the two presidents' agreement," Lukashenko said at his meeting with a Eurasian Economic Commission official, as quoted by the Belta news agency.

"I'm now looking at the transcript of our conversation, and it says clearly that we have reached an agreement to receive compensation ... This means, we will remain financially at the previous year's level. But this does not happen. What kind of union do we have then?" Lukashenko added.

The Belarusian president said last week that the Russian leader had proposed, during their talks, a mechanism for offsetting Minsk's losses from the tax maneuver.