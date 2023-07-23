Lukashenko Invites Putin to Work Out Joint Economic Development Plan

STRELNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday to instruct the governments of both countries to work out a joint plan for economic development.

"I would like to ask you once again, that our governments think through some kind of economic plan. I have jotted down the core point � self-reliance. We will not bow down to anyone, we have enough brains and more than enough resources," Lukashenko said at a meeting with Putin.

Lukashenko suggested that Moscow and Minsk work out a plan for the development of their common "Fatherland," comprised of the two states.

"And we can do it. The main capabilities are here, in Russia, since ancient times, and if our governments work out such a plan, it will not be a bad thing," Lukashenko added.

On Friday, Kremlin said that the presidents would meet on July 23 to discuss the development of strategic partnership and integration cooperation.