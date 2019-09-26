Lukashenko Offers to Ukraine to Transport Oil to Belarus Refineries, Obtain Oil Products

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 04:18 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko suggested Thursday that Ukraine consider the possibility of delivering oil through the Ukrainian territory to Belarusian refineries and then receiving oil products.

At a meeting with Ukrainian media on Thursday in Minsk, Lukashenko said Ukraine was interested in the supply of Belarusian oil products - diesel fuel and gasoline. He noted that the modernization of the relevant installation for deep oil refining at Belarusian refineries was just finishing.

"We may process [oil] and if we supply through Ukraine, we are ready to involve Ukraine in this project. You need these oil products. Let's work together," Lukashenko said as quoted by the Belta news agency.

