Lukashenko Says Belarus Ready to Discuss Increasing Oil Product Supply to Ukraine

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday the republic was ready to discuss an increase in the supply of oil products to Ukraine

"We are ready to discuss increasing the supply of petroleum products for your enterprises.

I believe that in the future we need to support joint projects in that area," Lukashenko said in a plenary meeting of the forum of the two countries' regions in Zhitomir broadcast by the Ukrainian television channel 112.