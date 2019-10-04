UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Says Belarus Ready To Discuss Increasing Oil Product Supply To Ukraine

Fri 04th October 2019 | 09:00 PM

Lukashenko Says Belarus Ready to Discuss Increasing Oil Product Supply to Ukraine

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday the republic was ready to discuss an increase in the supply of oil products to Ukraine.

"We are ready to discuss increasing the supply of petroleum products for your enterprises. I believe that in the future we need to support joint projects in that area," Lukashenko said in a plenary meeting of the forum of the two countries' regions in Zhitomir broadcast by the Ukrainian television channel 112.

The Belarusian president said most part of his talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy was dedicated to the study of alternative ways to supply hydrocarbons from world markets.

"We agreed that in this area we will not just work out options, but will directly act already.. This is natural, this is not directed against any other countries, this is our need, the current security of the two states," he said.

Lukashenko said that Belarus was ready to develop cooperation with Ukraine in the fuel and energy sector, agribusiness, transport and logistics, as well as industrial cooperation.

