Lukashenko Says Compensation Over Contaminated Oil Still Unresolved With Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 02:25 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Minsk and Moscow have not agreed on compensation over contaminated oil in Druzhba pipeline and several other important matters yet, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday, addressing the parliament.

"Even the simplest issue of contaminated oil has not been resolved. And our GDP sank because of oil problems," the president said, as quoted by Belta news agency.

At the same time, Lukashenko remarked that the work on a program for deeper integration with Russia and agreements on sensitive issues was in its final stage.

