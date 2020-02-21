UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Says Got 'Unexpected' Offer On Oil Talks From Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 2 seconds ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 02:10 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday he had got an "unexpected" proposal from Russian President Vladimir Putin on oil supplies, which included compensation over Russia's tax maneuver.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin called me [on Friday] ...

You know that we sometimes argue about certain issues and he suggested something for us to consider, including on oil supplies to Belarus. It was an unexpected proposal," Lukashenko said.

According to the Belarusian president, Moscow's proposal was to work out a formula to calculate Minsk's 2020 losses from Russia's tax maneuver.

Putin suggested compensating $300 million to Minsk, partly at the expense of oil companies' premium.

"So, as for oil, Russia is prepared to offer us the same financial terms as last year," Lukashenko said.

