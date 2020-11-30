UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Says Plans To Discuss 'Fair Price' For Gas Transit With EAEU Leaders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Lukashenko Says Plans to Discuss 'Fair Price' for Gas Transit With EAEU Leaders

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that he plans to discuss with the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states the issue of a "fair price" for gas transportation tariffs as part of the formation of common energy markets.

Eurasian Economic Union leaders will hold a meeting on December 11 in an online format. On Monday, Lukashenko held a meeting with the chairman of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Mikhail Myasnikovich and said that one of the main EAEU issues is the strategy for development of Eurasian integration until 2025.

"We have agreed that we will finally solve the problem of single markets, primarily for natural gas [in order to adopt a strategy]. The only issue that has been coordinated is the fair price for gas transportation tariffs. This is important for us and for others," Lukashenko said as quoted by Belarusian state-run Belta news agency.

The EAEU was established in 2015 to promote regional economic integration in Eurasia. Its members include Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

