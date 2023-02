Lukashenko Says Russia-Belarus Trade Turnover in 2022 Unprecedented, Amounting to $50Bln

NOVO-OGARYOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) OGARYOVO, Russia, February 17 (Sputnik) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Russia and Belarus reached an unprecedented level of trade turnover, amounting to $50 billion.

"The turnover of goods and services between our countries last year (was) unprecedented $50 billion. About $44 billion in goods and plus services," Lukashenko said ahead of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.