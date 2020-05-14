UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Says Russia Should Reduce Gas Price For Belarus

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 03:22 PM

Belarus should be able to buy Russian natural gas at lower prices, since Russia sells its gas to Europe at up to $70 for 1,000 cubic meters, while Minsk continues buying it at $127, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Belarus should be able to buy Russian natural gas at lower prices, since Russia sells its gas to Europe at up to $70 for 1,000 cubic meters, while Minsk continues buying it at $127, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

"I learned yesterday that Russia sells natural gas to Europe, in this tough times, at up to $70, at $65-68, but certainly not $127, like to Belarus. What kind of situation is it, and what can we expect in the future? This is not right, especially given that this year marks the 75th anniversary [of victory in World War II], and Germany buys natural gas at up to $70 ... certainly not $127," Lukashenko said.

