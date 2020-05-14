Lukashenko Says Russia Should Reduce Gas Price for Belarus

Belarus should be able to buy Russian natural gas at lower prices, since Russia sells its gas to Europe at up to $70 for 1,000 cubic meters, while Minsk continues buying it at $127, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Belarus should be able to buy Russian natural gas at lower prices, since Russia sells its gas to Europe at up to $70 for 1,000 cubic meters, while Minsk continues buying it at $127, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

"I learned yesterday that Russia sells natural gas to Europe, in this tough times, at up to $70, at $65-68, but certainly not $127, like to Belarus. What kind of situation is it, and what can we expect in the future? This is not right, especially given that this year marks the 75th anniversary [of victory in World War II], and Germany buys natural gas at up to $70 ... certainly not $127," Lukashenko said.