Lukashenko Tells Belneftekhim Head To Finalize Russian Oil Delivery Deal In Next Few Hours

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 07:23 PM

Lukashenko Tells Belneftekhim Head to Finalize Russian Oil Delivery Deal in Next Few Hours

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko instructed responsible parties to complete negotiations on Russian oil deliveries to Minsk in the next few hours and for alternative oil deliveries to be arranged, the state-run BelTa news agency said on Tuesday.

According to the agency, Lukashenko held a meeting with the heads of Belarus' petrochemical industry earlier on Tuesday and instructed Andrei Rybakov, the CEO of Belneftekhim, Belarus' state-owned oil concern, to finalize negotiations on Russia's oil deliveries to Minsk in the next few hours in order to secure the unabrupted operations of two oil refineries.

The Belarusian president also instructed the heads of the petrochemical industry to ensure supply of oil from alternative sources in the coming days, which included delivering oil by rail from the Baltics and using the Druzhba oil pipeline for alternative deliveries.

