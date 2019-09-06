UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Threatens To Partially Load Druzhba With Oil From Poland, Baltic Countries

Fri 06th September 2019 | 05:05 PM

Lukashenko Threatens to Partially Load Druzhba With Oil From Poland, Baltic Countries

Minsk is studying the possibility to import oil through Poland and Baltic countries, while this would mean that two lines of the Druzhba pipeline through which Russian oil is currently delivered to Europe would be loaded, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Minsk is studying the possibility to import oil through Poland and Baltic countries, while this would mean that two lines of the Druzhba pipeline through which Russian oil is currently delivered to Europe would be loaded, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

"We are studying the northern [oil deliveries] route.

I've told this frankly to Russian authorities. [Oil could be delivered] through Poland and through Baltic countries. But if we start delivering oil through Poland, we will occupy two lines of the Druzhba pipeline through which Russian oil is being exported. Do Russians need it? They don't. So let us agree decently, let us choose better options. These are my demands," Lukashenko said, as quoted by Belta news agency.

