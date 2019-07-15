Lukashenko to Pay Working Visit to Russia From July 17-18 - Press Service

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will pay a working visit to Russia from July 17-18, during which he is expected to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and also attend a plenary session of the Forum of Russian and Belarusian Regions in St. Petersburg, Lukashenko's press service said in a statement on Monday.

"Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation from July 17-18," the press service said.

According to the press service, Lukashenko, alongside Putin, will take part on July 18 in a plenary session of the sixth edition of the Forum of Russian and Belarusian Regions.

"The day before, on July 17, the presidents will hold an informal meeting," Lukashenko's press service added.

The presidents are expected to focus on trade and economic bilateral ties and also on cooperation within the Union State of Russia and Belarus.