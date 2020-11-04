MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) A proposal raised by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko regarding Belarus's potential purchase of an oil field located in Russia has gained the approval of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the press service of the Belarusian leader told the state-run Belta news agency on Wednesday.

"The president of Belarus also made a request to his Russian counterpart regarding the possible acquisition of an oil field in Russia.

Vladimir Putin supported this idea ... The matter will be discussed in more detail during future negotiations," the press service said after the two leaders held phone talks, as quoted by the agency.

Both parties also discussed the need to begin negotiations on the supply of oil and gas to Belarus in 2021, the presidential press service said.

"The heads of state both agreed to resolve all issues related to this matter promptly," the press service was quoted by the agency as saying.