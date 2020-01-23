Lukoil CEO Says Believes OPEC+ Deal Will Be Extended Until End of 2020

Russian oil company Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov said Thursday he believed the OPEC+ deal would be extended until the end of 2020

DAVOS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) Russian oil company Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov said Thursday he believed the OPEC+ deal would be extended until the end of 2020.

"Yes, we believe that it will be extended," Alekperov told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos when asked if the OPEC+ deal would be extended after March.

He said the deal could be extended until the end of the year.

The Lukoil CEO said the company's quota on oil output cut in Russia under the OPEC+ deal in 2020 would total 1-1.5 million tonnes.