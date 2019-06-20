UrduPoint.com
LUKOIL CEO Says Oil Output Freeze Deal Should Be Kept Indefinitely, Extent Can Be Adjusted

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 04:16 PM

LUKOIL CEO Says Oil Output Freeze Deal Should Be Kept Indefinitely, Extent Can be Adjusted

An oil output freeze agreement of OPEC and non-OPEC producers should be kept indefinitely, but the extent of the regulation can be adjusted, Vagit Alekperov, the president and CEO of Russia's LUKOIL, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) An oil output freeze agreement of OPEC and non-OPEC producers should be kept indefinitely, but the extent of the regulation can be adjusted, Vagit Alekperov, the president and CEO of Russia's LUKOIL, said Thursday.

"The OPEC-non-OPEC agreement, we have supported it since the very beginning, and I support it today.

The OPEC-non-OPEC [deal] should be kept indefinitely, I think. The extent of regulation can be changed ... We think that the agreement should work, and it takes into consideration the output growth that exists on the US market today," Alekperov said at an annual meeting of shareholders.

He added that he was expecting medium-term oil prices to be "no lower than $40 per barrel but no higher than $80 per barrel" in part due to the oil output deal.

