Lukoil CEO Sees Risk Of Global Oil Supply Deficit In Next 5 Years Due To Underinvestment

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 08:23 PM

Lukoil sees the risk of global oil supply on the world oil market in the next five years due to insufficient investment, the company's CEO Vagit Alekperov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Lukoil sees the risk of global oil supply on the world oil market in the next five years due to insufficient investment, the company's CEO Vagit Alekperov said.

"In the absence of sufficient investment in new projects, there is a risk of facing a shortage of supply within the next five years, and this can lead to price volatility and negatively affect the growth of the global economy.

Therefore, it is impossible and risky to simply and quickly abandon the production of fossil fuels," he said during a conference call.

According to Alekperov, the existing projects are unable to meet the global demand for oil, and the industry has been experiencing a lack of investment for quite a long time, and the situation has been aggravated by the consequences of the new coronavirus pandemic, as well as restrictions on access to capital due to strong support for "energy transformation."

