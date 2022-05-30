UrduPoint.com

Lukoil Deputy Chief Suggests Slashing Russian Oil Output

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Lukoil Deputy Chief Suggests Slashing Russian Oil Output

Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil could cut crude production by 20% to 30% without a drastic loss of revenue, its vice president in charge of strategic development suggested on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil could cut crude production by 20% to 30% without a drastic loss of revenue, its vice president in charge of strategic development suggested on Monday.

"Why should Russia produce 10 million barrels of oil per day (mb/d) if we can effectively consume and export 7-8 mb/d without hurting the budget, domestic consumption and export?" Leonid Fedun said in an op-ed for the RBC daily.

Fedun said Russia did not need to maintain output at the pre-crisis level only to be forced to make discounts of up to 40%. Excess reserves should remain untapped for future consumption, he argued.

Energy prices soared last year after the global demand soared on the back of post-pandemic recovery. Reports of an oil embargo that Europe hopes to agree to counter Russia have heated up the market even more.

The OPEC group of the world's largest oil producers could make up the shortfall from Russian oil to some extent, Fedun said.

Russia and OPEC have had output cuts in place since 2020. They have been ramping up production since August and will revise production curbs in June.

"It is extremely important to maintain the OPEC+ agreement amid this political storm. Only Arab producers have free capacities to partially replace Russian oil in the short term," he said.

Russia could scale up production after completing its Asia pivot, Fedun suggested. He said Russia needs to build up its sea-river tanker fleet to explore waterway export routes in Iran, Turkey and Central Asia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Storm World Iran Russia Europe Turkey Budget Oil June August 2020 Market From Agreement Asia Million Arab

Recent Stories

Sidhu Moose Wala's murder: Suspect hiding among pi ..

Sidhu Moose Wala's murder: Suspect hiding among pilgrims detained

17 seconds ago
 Putin, Macron, Scholz discuss Ukraine arms, grain ..

Putin, Macron, Scholz discuss Ukraine arms, grain supplies

1 minute ago
 IHC seeks affidavit from Mir Shakil in controversi ..

IHC seeks affidavit from Mir Shakil in controversial advertisement case

3 minutes ago
 President Alvi approves appointment of Baligh-Ur-R ..

President Alvi approves appointment of Baligh-Ur-Rehman as Governor Punjab

37 minutes ago
 Iran Guards accuse 'Zionists' of assassinating col ..

Iran Guards accuse 'Zionists' of assassinating colonel

7 minutes ago
 Universal Healthcare Act to become law in three d ..

Universal Healthcare Act to become law in three days : Jhagra

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.