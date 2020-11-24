UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukoil Estimates Oil Prices At $40 Per Barrel As Worst-Case Scenario - Executive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 01:07 PM

Lukoil Estimates Oil Prices at $40 Per Barrel as Worst-Case Scenario - Executive

Russian energy firm Lukoil estimates that oil prices will average out at $50 per barrel, with $40 as a worst-case scenario, a top executive at the company, Leonid Fedun, said in an interview with business daily Kommersant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Russian energy firm Lukoil estimates that oil prices will average out at $50 per barrel, with $40 as a worst-case scenario, a top executive at the company, Leonid Fedun, said in an interview with business daily Kommersant.

"We estimate that the worst-case scenario is $40, but objectively the price of $50 per barrel is reasonable," Fedun said, answering a question on how Lukoil is calculating its output amid pandemic-related turbulence.

Fedun, who serves as vice president for strategic development at Lukoil and owns a sizeable chunk of its shares, went on to say that government taxation of energy firms has reached its peak and any more taxation schemes would come at the expense of innovation and profitability.

The executive also said that Lukoil's production volumes are likely to remain steady in the future as all its investments remain profitable even in the worst-case scenario.

"Lukoil will maintain production at the current level through 2035 since all our brownfield projects [investment in existing facilities] and a significant part of greenfield projects [investments in new projects] remain profitable even at a price of $40 per barrel, the cut-off point for all new projects," Fedun told Kommersant.

In this regard, Lukoil's outlook mainly focuses on medium-sized projects, as constructing large rigs and oil refineries is becoming less feasible due to the improvements in plastic recycling technology, which Fedun believes will decrease annual oil supplies by three to five million barrels.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Business Russia Company Oil Price All Government Top Million

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 24,326 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

3 minutes ago

Seven outlaws arrested, liquor seized

3 minutes ago

Pakistan records 48 more deaths due to Covid-19 du ..

25 minutes ago

Captaincy not to affect my batting, says Babar Aza ..

3 minutes ago

Ecuador Plans to Start Vaccination Against COVID-1 ..

3 minutes ago

No restrictions on Nawaz Sharif, his sons and Isha ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.