Lukoil, Hungary's MOL To Sign $10 Billion Oil Supply Contract For Five Years - CEO
Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:10 PM
Russian oil company Lukoil will sign a contract for oil supply worth $10 billion for a period of five years with Hungary's MOL, Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov told reporters Wednesday
"We are still signing a contract with MOL today for oil supply for the next five years, a long-term contract with a total value of about $10 billion," Alekperov said.
He said the supply volume would be about 4 million tonnes of oil annually.