BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Russian company Lukoil will sign a contract for oil supply worth $10 billion for a period of five years with Hungary 's MOL, Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov told reporters Wednesday.

"We are still signing a contract with MOL today for oil supply for the next five years, a long-term contract with a total value of about $10 billion," Alekperov said.

He said the supply volume would be about 4 million tonnes of oil annually.