UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukoil, Hungary's MOL To Sign $10 Billion Oil Supply Contract For Five Years - CEO

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:10 PM

Lukoil, Hungary's MOL to Sign $10 Billion Oil Supply Contract for Five Years - CEO

Russian oil company Lukoil will sign a contract for oil supply worth $10 billion for a period of five years with Hungary's MOL, Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov told reporters Wednesday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Russian oil company Lukoil will sign a contract for oil supply worth $10 billion for a period of five years with Hungary's MOL, Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov told reporters Wednesday.

"We are still signing a contract with MOL today for oil supply for the next five years, a long-term contract with a total value of about $10 billion," Alekperov said.

He said the supply volume would be about 4 million tonnes of oil annually.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Oil Hungary Billion Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

31 minutes ago

Ali, Qasim star in Central Punjab’s win in Natio ..

42 minutes ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques receives Abdullah bi ..

1 hour ago

Kilns being run on older technology remain closed ..

5 minutes ago

Aircraft Crashes Into Apartment Building in Atlant ..

5 minutes ago

US Still in Open Skies Treaty, Needs Evidence to S ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.