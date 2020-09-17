UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukoil Once Again Tops Forbes List Of Largest Russian Companies

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 03:55 PM

Lukoil Once Again Tops Forbes List of Largest Russian Companies

Oil company Lukoil has been once again named the largest private enterprise in Russia by the Forbes business magazine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Oil company Lukoil has been once again named the largest private enterprise in Russia by the Forbes business magazine.

Forbes' list is limited to companies, over 50 percent of which is owned by individuals, meaning Gazprom and Rosneft were not included.

Lukoil has been occupying the number one spot of the magazine list of 200 largest Russian companies since 2013.

The oil company is said to have earned over $103 billion in 2019.

It is followed by oil and gas company Surgutneftegas and X5 Retail Group � other mainstays of the Forbes list's top spots.

According to the magazine, the list is dominated by the retail sector, with 51 companies finding their way into it.

The total revenue of the top 200 companies in 2019 was approximately $602 billion.

The publication has also noted that 55 companies have seen a drop in profits, compared to 12 the previous year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Russia Company Oil Forbes Enterprise Gas 2019 Top Billion

Recent Stories

Cebu Pacific issues refund statement

14 minutes ago

RPT - Poland Suggests $1.2Bln Stabilization Fund f ..

2 minutes ago

German, Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss Situatio ..

2 minutes ago

UN Human Rights Council Says Grave Rights Breaches ..

8 minutes ago

Israeli Minister Calls on Jewish Pilgrims Stranded ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Nuclear Icebreaker Arktika Successfully Co ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.