UrduPoint.com

Lukoil Pays $5Mln For Environmental Damage In Russia's Komi - Authorities

Wed 01st September 2021 | 11:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Russian energy company Lukoil has paid over 374 million rubles ($5.1 million) in damages for the 2021 oil spill in the Kolva river, which is located in the Komi Republic of Russia, the Russian environmental watchdog, Rosprirodnadzor, said on Wednesday.

"Company Lukoil-Komi has voluntarily paid 374,186,000 rubles to satisfy the demands of Rosprirodnadzor regarding compensation of the damage done to the Kolva River. The company let a spill of petroleum-containing liquid take place, which got into the northern river. The volume of spillage is about 100 tonnes.

As a result, both water and soil were contaminated," Rosprirodnadzor head Svetlana Radionova said on Instagram.

The official added that the damages were calculated following painstaking work done by Rosprirodnadzor specialists, and stressed the importance of responsible use of natural resources.

In May, the local emergency services reported an iridescent film on the surface of the Kolva river near the town of Usinsk. It was later determined that the spillage was caused by depressurization of an oil-gathering line of the Oshsky oil field, developed by Lukoil's subsidiary Lukoil-Komi.

