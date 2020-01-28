Lukoil Preparing New Strategy, Investment Could Exceed $100 Billion Over 10 Years

(@imziishan)

Russian oil company Lukoil is preparing a new strategy, investment could exceed $100 billion over 10 years, CEO Vagit Alekperov said Tuesday at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Russian oil company Lukoil is preparing a new strategy, investment could exceed $100 billion over 10 years, CEO Vagit Alekperov said Tuesday at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Now we are preparing a new development strategy, and over the next ten years, investment could total more than $100 billion, primarily in Russian projects," Alekperov said.