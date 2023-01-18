Lukoil Says Did Not Supply Fuel From Refineries in Bulgaria to Ukraine

Russian oil giant Lukoil does not have and did not have contracts for the supply of fuel to Ukraine from refineries in Bulgaria, the Bulgarian authorities did not apply for deliveries to Ukraine, the products of the company's refinery in Burgas are sold wholesale and retail on the domestic market only to Bulgarian buyers, the company said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Russian oil giant Lukoil does not have and did not have contracts for the supply of fuel to Ukraine from refineries in Bulgaria, the Bulgarian authorities did not apply for deliveries to Ukraine, the products of the company's refinery in Burgas are sold wholesale and retail on the domestic market only to Bulgarian buyers, the company said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, German newspaper Welt reported, citing former Bulgarian Finance Minister Asen Vasilev, that Bulgaria had secretly provided Ukraine with diesel fuel after the start of Russia's special military operation. Diesel, as it was written, is produced at the Burgas refinery, which was owned and operated at that time by Lukoil.

"The company has previously stated that the enterprises of the Lukoil group do not have and did not have any contracts for the supply of fuel to the territory of Ukraine.

None of the representatives of the Bulgarian authorities has ever turned to the management of our enterprises with requests for supplies to Ukraine. Products of the Lukoil refinery in Burgas are sold wholesale and retail on the domestic market exclusively to Bulgarian buyers," Lukoil said in a statement.

"As for interaction with the state bodies of Bulgaria, Lukoil is engaged in a dialogue exclusively on issues related to the regulation of business, no political topics have ever been discussed in this dialogue," Lukoil also said.

The number of small wholesale buyers, as the company specified, is about 500. Lukoil's share on the diesel fuel market in Bulgaria is about 95%, while the company's sales in 2022 in the country were significantly lower than the level of its consumption, the report also says.