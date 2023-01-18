UrduPoint.com

Lukoil Says Did Not Supply Fuel From Refineries In Bulgaria To Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Lukoil Says Did Not Supply Fuel From Refineries in Bulgaria to Ukraine

Russian oil giant Lukoil does not have and did not have contracts for the supply of fuel to Ukraine from refineries in Bulgaria, the Bulgarian authorities did not apply for deliveries to Ukraine, the products of the company's refinery in Burgas are sold wholesale and retail on the domestic market only to Bulgarian buyers, the company said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Russian oil giant Lukoil does not have and did not have contracts for the supply of fuel to Ukraine from refineries in Bulgaria, the Bulgarian authorities did not apply for deliveries to Ukraine, the products of the company's refinery in Burgas are sold wholesale and retail on the domestic market only to Bulgarian buyers, the company said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, German newspaper Welt reported, citing former Bulgarian Finance Minister Asen Vasilev, that Bulgaria had secretly provided Ukraine with diesel fuel after the start of Russia's special military operation. Diesel, as it was written, is produced at the Burgas refinery, which was owned and operated at that time by Lukoil.

"The company has previously stated that the enterprises of the Lukoil group do not have and did not have any contracts for the supply of fuel to the territory of Ukraine.

None of the representatives of the Bulgarian authorities has ever turned to the management of our enterprises with requests for supplies to Ukraine. Products of the Lukoil refinery in Burgas are sold wholesale and retail on the domestic market exclusively to Bulgarian buyers," Lukoil said in a statement.

"As for interaction with the state bodies of Bulgaria, Lukoil is engaged in a dialogue exclusively on issues related to the regulation of business, no political topics have ever been discussed in this dialogue," Lukoil also said.

The number of small wholesale buyers, as the company specified, is about 500. Lukoil's share on the diesel fuel market in Bulgaria is about 95%, while the company's sales in 2022 in the country were significantly lower than the level of its consumption, the report also says.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Russia German Company Oil Burgas Bulgaria Market From Share

Recent Stories

US Bill to Stop Russian 'Malign' Activities in Afr ..

US Bill to Stop Russian 'Malign' Activities in Africa Reflects Colonial Approach ..

4 seconds ago
 Zimbabwe v Ireland 1st ODI scores

Zimbabwe v Ireland 1st ODI scores

6 seconds ago
 School Attendance Rate in Australia Falls Below 50 ..

School Attendance Rate in Australia Falls Below 50% - Reports

8 seconds ago
 Japan to Reduce LNG Imports by 1Mln Tons After Res ..

Japan to Reduce LNG Imports by 1Mln Tons After Restarting Nuclear Reactor - Mini ..

15 minutes ago
 EU Special Representative to Visit Belgrade, Prist ..

EU Special Representative to Visit Belgrade, Pristina on Friday - Spokesman

15 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Emergencies Ministry Updates Death Toll ..

Ukraine's Emergencies Ministry Updates Death Toll in Chopper Crash to 14 People

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.