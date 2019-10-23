Lukoil Signs Memo on Participation in Hydrocarbon Production Projects in Equatorial Guinea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Russian company Lukoil signed a memorandum of understanding with Equatorial Guinea on possible participation in hydrocarbon exploration and production projects in the country, the company said Wednesday.

The document, signed at the Russia-Africa Summit, "defines the basis for the possible participation of Lukoil in hydrocarbon exploration and production projects in Equatorial Guinea," it said.