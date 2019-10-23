- Home
- Business
- News
- Lukoil Signs Memo on Participation in Hydrocarbon Production Projects in Equatorial Guinea
Lukoil Signs Memo On Participation In Hydrocarbon Production Projects In Equatorial Guinea
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 seconds ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 08:08 PM
Russian oil company Lukoil signed a memorandum of understanding with Equatorial Guinea on possible participation in hydrocarbon exploration and production projects in the country, the company said Wednesday
The document, signed at the Russia-Africa Summit, "defines the basis for the possible participation of Lukoil in hydrocarbon exploration and production projects in Equatorial Guinea," it said.